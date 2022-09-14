Clarence B. Flowers Sells 3,430 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWCO. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $2,508,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 91.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $184,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 31.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.2% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

