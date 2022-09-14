Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 326,149 shares.The stock last traded at $17.19 and had previously closed at $16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.42%.

In other news, Director W Edward Walter bought 20,215 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,536.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

