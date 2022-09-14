Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Purchased by Conversant Capital LLC

Conversant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658,107 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor comprises 3.7% of Conversant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,947,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,497,000 after purchasing an additional 321,422 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,915,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,700 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

