Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives $18.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.46. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

