Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. CIBC began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,200,000 after buying an additional 2,594,686 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,745,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

