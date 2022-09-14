Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 6.9 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

