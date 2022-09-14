CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $431.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $431.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,881,773 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloakcoin was first launched in June 2014. After skyrocketing initial success, the project sank among rumours of a pump & dump scam and lack of development of promised features. The project was eventually abandoned by its creators.On the 14th October 2014, a new team of developers composed from members of the community, and with C4shm3n as their leader took over the project and set out to accomplish what the previous team failed to do: a fully anonymous trustless cryptocurrency. Trustless is defined as not having the need to trust a third party to provide secure and 100% private transactions. Has from 2018 the CloakCoin project is managed by Lasvegas83 and development is carried out by two developers: Deepend and Anorak.Cloakcoin is a open-source cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. By using a algorithm that provides total privacy, Cloakcoin aims to enpower people with financial freedom and data privacy in a simple, practical, economical and virtually instantaneous manner.Cloakcoin is a dual PoW/PoS (Proof of Work, Proof of Stake) coin, which is now in the Proof-of-Stake (interest bearing) stage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

