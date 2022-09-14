Clorox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 9,274 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,095 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Amundi grew its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 472,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.83.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

