CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 167,982 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for 2.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of CNX Resources worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

CNX stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

