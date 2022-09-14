Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

CGEAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $60.70 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

