Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$111.21.

CCA stock opened at C$77.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$75.56 and a twelve month high of C$115.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.90.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2600006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$91.11 per share, with a total value of C$929,278.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,200 shares in the company, valued at C$7,124,465.74. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$91.11 per share, with a total value of C$929,278.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,124,465.74. Insiders bought a total of 117,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,952 over the last quarter.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

