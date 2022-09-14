Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 940 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,507 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after acquiring an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 168,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

