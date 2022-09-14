Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Cut by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

