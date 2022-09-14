CoinLoan (CLT) Price Reaches $16.56 on Top Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. CoinLoan has a market cap of $32.30 million and $134,301.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for $16.56 or 0.00081916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 133% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.01149939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00820399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020727 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on February 16th, 2018. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

