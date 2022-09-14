ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $8.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,969,829,031 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

