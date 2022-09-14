Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 890,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

