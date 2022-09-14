Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Raised to $45.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CHCT opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $907.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,160,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,741,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

