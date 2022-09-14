Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Raised to $45.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
CHCT opened at $36.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $907.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $49.20.
Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.