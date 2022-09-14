Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 203,505 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.