Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 203,505 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 190,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 181,741 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,988,000 after buying an additional 171,608 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 276,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

