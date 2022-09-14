Comparing Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) and Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Freedom Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 0 0 2.00 Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia presently has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.16%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.74 $6.47 billion N/A N/A Freedom Financial $41.28 million 2.34 $10.73 million $1.44 10.14

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Freedom Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Freedom Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Freedom Financial 25.94% 13.01% 1.23%

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Freedom Financial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. The company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 807 branches/service centres and 2,095 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfer, and fraud prevention services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. It operates branch offices in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

