Comparing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Biglari (NYSE:BH)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and Biglari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.81 -$43.91 million ($0.43) -2.63 Biglari $366.11 million 0.77 $35.48 million ($293.05) -0.42

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biglari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

LiveOne has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveOne and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -34.01% -1,399.02% -41.57% Biglari -24.97% -15.72% -10.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveOne and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveOne presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.98%. Given LiveOne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Biglari.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biglari beats LiveOne on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Biglari

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines and related publishing products under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.