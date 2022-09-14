Comparing Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Qutoutiao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 4.24 -$68.98 million ($1.18) -6.65 Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.10

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Similarweb and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -52.99% -117.85% -36.13% Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Similarweb and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Similarweb presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 144.59%. Given Similarweb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Volatility and Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Similarweb beats Qutoutiao on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

