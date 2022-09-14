Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 424,938 shares.The stock last traded at $41.16 and had previously closed at $40.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

