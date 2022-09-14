Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report released on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 1.7 %

BBCP opened at $6.88 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $389.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,335,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

