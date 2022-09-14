CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $118.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CONMED Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE CNMD opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. CONMED has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently -20.20%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in CONMED by 258.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

