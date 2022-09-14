Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $31.33 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

