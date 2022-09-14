Connors Investor Services Inc. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.