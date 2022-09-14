Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.80

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $101.72, with a volume of 9925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

