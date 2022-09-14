Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.89 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $96.89 million and $503,061.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00949865 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00822285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is constellationlabs.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
