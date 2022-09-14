Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.89 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $96.89 million and $503,061.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00949865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00822285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation’s genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The Constellation Network is composed of $DAG nodes, state channel nodes, and ‘hybrid’ nodes, which perform consensus for multiple state channels and $DAG. Each state channel can ‘license’ or share its data to accounts, either by granting access rights via payment in $DAG or a throughput allowance for validating data as a node operator (sole state channel node or hybrid). Hybrid nodes allow for direct license exchange via atomic commits from hybrid nodes. $DAG is the financial state channel of the Constellation Network. It allows for seamless exchange and interaction between the various state channels and nodes that make up the Network. $DAG binds the network components together so that they relate to one another. $DAG provides a second functional value as tokenized throughput or bandwidth on the network. At the same time, basic rate-limited functionality will remain free, allowing users to send single transactions for one-off P2P payments. For any serious data processing or data exchanges, more throughput is needed. This is acquired through $DAG micropayments or by contributing resources as a node operator to the network. The DAG token was released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, now migrated to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. Telegram | Github | Youtube | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.