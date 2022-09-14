ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $408,655.37 and $70,633.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00094181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00069668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007726 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.