Contentos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $26.19 million and $3.09 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.23 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.67 or 1.00004873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00124373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00404721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,492,604 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

