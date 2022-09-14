Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Trading Down 5.5%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.72. 339,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 404,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

