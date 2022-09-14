Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Trading Down 5.5%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.72. 339,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 404,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Context Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.