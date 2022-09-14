Contrasting Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 126.59% 0.62% 0.16% Outfront Media 9.01% 13.87% 2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $169.84 million 8.13 -$5.91 million $1.58 5.75 Outfront Media $1.46 billion 2.14 $35.60 million $0.83 23.02

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Outfront Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Outfront Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Outfront Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

Outfront Media has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.21%. Given Outfront Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Apartment Investment and Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc. leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc. will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

