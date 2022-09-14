Contrasting Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axion Power International and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microvast $151.98 million 4.44 -$206.48 million N/A N/A

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Microvast -122.63% -37.11% -25.47%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Axion Power International and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Axion Power International has a beta of -4.03, suggesting that its stock price is 503% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Axion Power International and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00

Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 198.95%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microvast beats Axion Power International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International



Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About Microvast



Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

