Contrasting Ryan Specialty (RYAN) and Its Rivals

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ryan Specialty to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 898 1128 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 42.72%. Given Ryan Specialty’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.69% 19.21% 3.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 200.33 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $793.07 million 29.00

Ryan Specialty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s peers have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryan Specialty peers beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

