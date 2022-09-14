Contrasting Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) & Its Rivals

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 147 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 385 2556 4709 60 2.58

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 204.60%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 53.06%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -63.44% -1,497.71% -11.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.18 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.12

Stronghold Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

