Convex CRV (CVXCRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22,675.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004959 BTC on exchanges. Convex CRV has a market cap of $31.96 million and approximately $22,675.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

