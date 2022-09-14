Cook Protocol Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,946.08 or 0.99996810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 0.99990124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00066149 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol (COOK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.