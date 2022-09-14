Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Corteva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Corteva by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

