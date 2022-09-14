Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.50. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.86 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.18.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

