Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.30 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

