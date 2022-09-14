Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CJR.B. TD Securities reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.08.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %

CJR.B opened at C$2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$580.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$2.79 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.18.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

