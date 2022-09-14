Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.