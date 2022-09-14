Cowa LLC Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

