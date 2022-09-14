Cowa LLC Buys 266 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

