Cowa LLC Buys 3,293 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 601,270 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.