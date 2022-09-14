Cowa LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

