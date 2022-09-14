Cowa LLC Sells 12,373 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cowa LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.2% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

