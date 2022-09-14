Cowa LLC Sells 15,565 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cowa LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19.

