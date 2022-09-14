CPUcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $142,133.00 (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One CPUcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. CPUcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and $142,133.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CPUcoin Profile

CPUcoin’s genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin. CPUcoin’s official website is cpucoin.io.

Buying and Selling CPUcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CPUcoin is a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution to reduce cloud infrastructure costs by creating a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power. A distributed system for delivering services that power DApps (Decentralized Applications) – both consumer AND enterprise-class.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPUcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

