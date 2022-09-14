Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.43 or 0.00081241 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.17 or 0.99996770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,218.87 or 1.00005211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056364 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

